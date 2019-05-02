Margaret M. Day born August 2, 1936 to the late Jane (nee Schendorf) and Paul Lyon Day, Sr. of Chicago passed away peacefully April 10, 2019 at Tribridge Hospice unit of Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center, FL. A long-time resident of Lake Bluff and Lake Forest, Peggy was active in local golfing, skiing, boating and scouting activities, including creating and leading a Mariner Girl Scout troop for local high school girls. Prior to her death she resided at The Gardens Court rehab and nursing facility.Peggy was a career health care provider, beginning as dental assistant to Dr Victor Sleeter in Lake Bluff. She then returned to college, obtaining a RN degree in Nursing from College of Lake County. Peggy specialized in mental health nursing, beginning her nursing practice at Highland Park Hospital. She also managed teams of home care nurses who gave 24 hour in-home care to elderly clients. After re-locating to the Palm Beach Florida area, she provided mental health case management and home care services through local group homes and to home-bound individuals. Peggy was a life-long advocate for her field, shepherding many young people into health care and mentoring their careers. Peggy is survived by her sister, Jane Rolfe, and brother Fred (Judy Dionne) Day. She was preceded in death by brothers Mark Day and Paul (Gretchen Miller) Day, Jr. She leaves many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews and long-time friend, caregiver and Lake Forest native, Sandra Shimanek, as well as Sandra's children, Tom Shimanek and the late Diane Shimanek Fragoso. She will be dearly missed by her many friends.Services and burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to , Grand Central Station P.O. Box 4777 , New York, NY 10163 Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary