Margaret M. Donaghue, 93, passed away at her home in Bonfield, IL on Monday May 4, 2020 of natural causes. Margaret was born on December 24, 1926 in Chicago to Warner and Margaret Boss (Farrell) in Chicago, the eldest of 3 children. Both her parents and brother James Patrick Boss and sister Virginia Boss Agresto as well as two sons (Joel 1959-2012, and Kevin 1954-2018) pre-deceased her. She is survived by her children Michael of Chicago, Kathy (Ken) Wochnik of Orlando, FL, Janice (Michael) Galbreath of Peotone, IL, Robert (Sue) of Beecher, IL, Helen (Wayne) Evers of Bonfield, IL, Peter (Helen Kane) of Wilmette, IL. Additionally she is survived by many loving nieces and nephews as well as 18 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.
Marge grew up mainly on the west side of Chicago and in Cicero and attended Our Lady of Sorrows grammar school. She left school early to help her family and then in 1973 received her High School Equivalency certificate at the age of 46. She was a long-time member of Little Flower parish on the southwest side. She also worked for CPD as a Crossing Guard on the south side and at Little Company of Mary Hospital in Evergreen Park. A life long volunteer she worked over a decade in raising funds for Children with Mental Disabilities. She also volunteered for Prairie State Legal Services (former Board Member and volunteer of the Year in 2000). She was also active for many years with Catholic Charities. Hey, she had a great run! A Memorial Service will be scheduled after resolution of the Covid-19 Pandemic. Contributions in sympathy should be sent to either Catholic Charities (249 S. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee, IL 60901 – catholiccharities.usa.org) OR Hospice of Kankakee Valley (address 482 Main St. NW, Bourbonnais, IL 60914 – hkvcares.org).
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 10, 2020.