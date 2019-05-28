|
|
Margaret M. Edwards nee McGovern, age 87, lifelong advocate of Right to Life, beloved wife of William. Loving mother of Anne (William) Cotter, Maureen (James) Murray, William, Jr. (Theresa), Joan (Anthony) Ebersole, Elaine (Dave) Kindt, Thomas (Sheila), and Jennie (A.J.) D'Apice. Dear grandmother of 22. Great-grandmother of 4. Fond sister of Jack (Mary) McGovern, and the late Mary Sliwinski. Also, many nieces and nephews. Funeral Tuesday 9:15 a.m. from Modell Funeral Home, 7710 S. Cass Ave, Darien to Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, Mass 10:00 a.m. Int. Queen of Heaven Cem. Visit Monday 3 to 8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to Illinois Right to Life Action or Project Love. For funeral info (630) 852-3595 or www.modelldarien.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 28, 2019