Home

POWERED BY

Services
Modell Funeral Home
7710 South Cass Avenue
Darien, IL 60561
(630) 852-3595
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Edwards
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret M. Edwards

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Margaret M. Edwards Obituary
Margaret M. Edwards nee McGovern, age 87, lifelong advocate of Right to Life, beloved wife of William. Loving mother of Anne (William) Cotter, Maureen (James) Murray, William, Jr. (Theresa), Joan (Anthony) Ebersole, Elaine (Dave) Kindt, Thomas (Sheila), and Jennie (A.J.) D'Apice. Dear grandmother of 22. Great-grandmother of 4. Fond sister of Jack (Mary) McGovern, and the late Mary Sliwinski. Also, many nieces and nephews. Funeral Tuesday 9:15 a.m. from Modell Funeral Home, 7710 S. Cass Ave, Darien to Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, Mass 10:00 a.m. Int. Queen of Heaven Cem. Visit Monday 3 to 8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to Illinois Right to Life Action or Project Love. For funeral info (630) 852-3595 or www.modelldarien.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Modell Funeral Home
Download Now