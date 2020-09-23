nee Leiser; Devoted wife of the late Hon. John M. Flaherty; Loving mother of Mary, John (Lynn), Hon. Brian (Mary Beth), Mark (Alice), and Colleen (Tim) Shea; Proud grandma of Michael, Tom (Kristen), Kevin (fiancé Samantha), Eileen (Jim), Patrick, Grace (fiancé Ryne), Alanna, Cara, Maggie (Sam), Colin, Nora, and Annie; Cherished great-grandma of Tommy, Charlie, and Mary Kate; Beloved sister of the late Edward (late Mary) Leiser, late Denise (late Jim) Fingleton, and Carol (late Bernie) Fadden; Dear aunt and great-aunt to many; Visitation Wednesday 3:00 to 9:00 p.m.; Funeral Thursday, 9:30 a.m. from Curley Funeral Home, 6116 W. 111th St., Chicago Ridge to Most Holy Redeemer Church, 96th & Lawndale, Evergreen Park; Mass 10:30 a.m.; A live stream of the Mass is available by using this link: https://asimplestreaming.com/flaherty
; Interment Private; In lieu of flowers, all donations to St. Vincent de Paul Society at, either, Most Holy Redeemer or St. Germaine Church would be appreciated; For Funeral info: 708-422-2700, or www.curleyfuneralhome.com