Sister Margaret M. Ivers, IBVM
Beloved daughter of Margaret M. nee Kelly and James Ivers. Loving sister of James (Peggy) Ivers, Therese (William) Foster, Karen (Paul Bruzas) Ivers, and the late Madonna and the late Michael (Jill) Ivers. Cherished aunt and great aunt of many nieces, nephews and very dear friend to Fr. Richard Shannon.
Sister Peg was a faithful member of the Institute of the Blessed Virgin Mary for 65 years. Her service in ministry includes Teacher, Principal, Campus Minister, National Director of Campus Ministry, University Professor, and Pastoral Associate. She will be missed by the members of the IBVM, her family, dear friends, and those she sought to serve in the past 65 years.
"My vocation is Love."
The IBVM Sisters express loving gratitude to the Sisters and entire staff at St. Patrick's Residence in Naperville for their compassionate care of Peg over the past four years.
In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to the IBVM Office of Development, P.O. Box 508, Wheaton, IL 60187.
Services are as follows: Visitation, Wednesday, August 5, from 2pm – 4pm at Williams-Kampp Funeral Home, 430 Roosevelt Rd., Wheaton, IL. Funeral Liturgy, Thursday, August 6, 11am at St. John of the Cross Parish, 5005 Wolf Rd., Western Springs, IL 60558. Burial will take place Thursday, August 6, at 2:30pm at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Chicago and will be for the Sisters and immediate family only. Due to COVID-19, if you wish to attend the Funeral Liturgy, you must email Sr. Judy Illig at ibvmjudy@aol.com with the full name and phone number of each person by Tuesday, August 4, at 6pm. You must be pre-registered in order to enter the church. (Masks will be required at all services.) Funeral information at www.williams-kampp.com
or (630) 668-0016.