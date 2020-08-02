1/
Sister Margaret M. Ivers IBVM
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sister Margaret M. Ivers, IBVM

Beloved daughter of Margaret M. nee Kelly and James Ivers. Loving sister of James (Peggy) Ivers, Therese (William) Foster, Karen (Paul Bruzas) Ivers, and the late Madonna and the late Michael (Jill) Ivers. Cherished aunt and great aunt of many nieces, nephews and very dear friend to Fr. Richard Shannon.

Sister Peg was a faithful member of the Institute of the Blessed Virgin Mary for 65 years. Her service in ministry includes Teacher, Principal, Campus Minister, National Director of Campus Ministry, University Professor, and Pastoral Associate. She will be missed by the members of the IBVM, her family, dear friends, and those she sought to serve in the past 65 years.

"My vocation is Love."

The IBVM Sisters express loving gratitude to the Sisters and entire staff at St. Patrick's Residence in Naperville for their compassionate care of Peg over the past four years.

In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to the IBVM Office of Development, P.O. Box 508, Wheaton, IL 60187.

Services are as follows: Visitation, Wednesday, August 5, from 2pm – 4pm at Williams-Kampp Funeral Home, 430 Roosevelt Rd., Wheaton, IL. Funeral Liturgy, Thursday, August 6, 11am at St. John of the Cross Parish, 5005 Wolf Rd., Western Springs, IL 60558. Burial will take place Thursday, August 6, at 2:30pm at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Chicago and will be for the Sisters and immediate family only. Due to COVID-19, if you wish to attend the Funeral Liturgy, you must email Sr. Judy Illig at ibvmjudy@aol.com with the full name and phone number of each person by Tuesday, August 4, at 6pm. You must be pre-registered in order to enter the church. (Masks will be required at all services.) Funeral information at www.williams-kampp.com or (630) 668-0016.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
5
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Williams-Kampp Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
6
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. John of the Cross Parish
Send Flowers
AUG
6
Burial
02:30 PM
Mt. Olivet Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Williams-Kampp Funeral Home
430 E. Roosevelt Road
Wheaton, IL 60187
(630) 668-0016
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved