Margaret M. Jurich
On August 31, 2020, Margaret M. Jurich of Chicago, IL (Bridgeport Neighborhood), passed away peacefully at her home, where she resided for 55 years. She will be remembered as a devoted wife of the late George P. Jurich; loving mother of Debra Jurich, Peter Jurich, Renee Speckhart, and Patrick Speckhart; beloved Grandma to Peter G. Jurich, Stacy S. Shannon, Sydney Speckhart, and Sloane Speckhart; and Great-Grandma to Peter D. Jurich.

A private memorial service will be scheduled on her behalf later this month. Marge and her late husband George had an affection for their many dogs over the years. The family has asked that a donation be made to PAWS Chicago, https://www.pawschicago.org, 1997 N Clybourn Ave, Chicago, IL 60614, on Marge's behalf.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Sep. 5, 2020.
