|
|
Margaret Mary Lebrecht, loving mom of Mark, Steven, Jill (Jose) Andreu and Jeanne (Mike) Minasian; devoted grandma of Jaclynn (Nick Caffey) Lebrecht, Steven (Dorothy Krol) Lebrecht, Samantha Minasian, Kevin Minasian, Joshua Andreu, Jack Minasian and Jessica Andreu; proud great-grandma of Hailey Millecker and Ayden Caffey; dear aunt of Mike (Lisa) O'Neill, Peggy (Mike) Czarnik, Dan O'Neill, and Tim (Denise) O'Neill; fond sister of the late Kathryn O'Neill; daughter to the late Arthur and Catherine Carlson. Dedicated Chicago Public School teacher and counselor, CTU field representative and Graduate Program Coordinator. Loyal friend and travel companion to many. Memorial Gathering September 29, 2019, from 12 pm to 4 pm. Celebration of Life Service 3pm at Nelson Funeral Home, 820 Talcott Rd. Park Ridge. For information www.nelsonfunerals.com or (847) 823-5122.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Sept. 27 to Sept. 29, 2019