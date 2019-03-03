|
|
Margaret M. Lemker 86 of Des Plaines. At Peace with Christ on Friday, February 22, 2019. Beloved wife of John. Dear sister of the late William (the late Anni) Moore. Fond aunt of Walter (Debra), James, Stephan , Tom (Annie) Moore, Thomas Jr. (Michelle), Michael (Licia), James (Kathleen) and Kevin Fox. Loving sister in law of Margaret (the late Thomas) Fox and Mary Ellen Lemker. Great aunt and great great aunt to many. Visitation Sunday from 2:00 to 7:00 P.M. at Cumberland Chapels (FRIEL FUNERAL DIRECTORS) 8300 W. Lawrence Ave., Norridge. Funeral Services Begin: Monday 8:45 A.M. at the Funeral Home and will proceed to St. Mary's Church, Des Plaines. Funeral Mass 10:00 A.M., Interment All Saints Cemetery. In Lieu of flowers Memorial to the Union League Boy's and Girls Club or Envision Unlimited appreciated. Info www.cumberlandchapels.com or 708/ 456-8300
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 3, 2019