Margaret M. McCormick
Margaret M. McCormick, Native of Claremorris, County Mayo, Ireland; Cherished daughter of the late Martin and Mary; Loving sister of the late Patrick McCormick, the late Nora (late Michael) Hanafin, the late Mary McCormick, and Ann (late Maurice) Flynn, Beloved aunt and great-aunt of many nieces and nephews; Longtime employee of the Audit Bureau of Circulation; Former parishioner of St. Bruno and St. Rita; Funeral Mass and Interment will be held privately for the immediate family; Arrangements entrusted to Curley Funeral Home; For Funeral info (708) 422-2700 or www.curleyfuneralhome.com



Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Curley Funeral Home
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
708-422-2700
