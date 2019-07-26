Home

Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home
44 South Mill Street
Naperville, IL 60540
(630) 355-0213
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home
44 South Mill Street
Naperville, IL 60540
Service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home
44 South Mill Street
Naperville, IL 60540
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Raphael's Catholic Church
1215 Modaff Rd.
Naperville, IL
Margaret M. O'Meara

Margaret M. O'Meara Obituary
Margaret M. O'Meara (nee Williams) of Naperville, IL passed away peacefully in her home, surrounded by family. Loving mother to Kevin (Alia), Colleen, Kelly (Eric) Ward, Timothy (Jeanine), and Patricia (Matt) Carmichael. Adoring grandmother to Connor, Samantha, Caitlin, Lauren, Patrick, Aidan, Grace, and Emma and great grandmother to Allison. Loving sister of John (Ginger) Williams, Katie (Will) Melody, Mary Beth Williams, Maureen Williams, and Susan Williams. Fond aunt to many nieces and nephews. Margaret is preceded in death by her beloved husband Thomas E. O'Meara, who passed away in 2016; parents Margaret Jane and Tarleton Laughlin Williams; and grandson Brennan O'Meara. Margaret spent many years teaching at St. Raphael's School in Naperville. She enjoyed cultivating her garden as a peaceful retreat. Visitation will be Friday, July 26 from 4:00 – 8:00 PM at Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services 44 S. Mill St. Naperville, IL 60540. Services will begin at Saturday, July 27 at 10:00 AM from the funeral home and proceed to St. Raphael's Catholic Church, 1215 Modaff Rd. Naperville, IL for a 10:30 AM Mass of Christian Burial. Interment will follow at Ss. Peter & Paul Cemetery, Naperville, IL. In lieu of flowers, for those who would like to leave a lasting tribute to Margaret, the family would prefer donations to either Catholic Charities, Diocese of Joliet, 203 N. Ottowa, Joliet, IL 60432, Loaves and Fishes Community Services, 1871 High Grove Ln. Naperville, IL 60540, or Hope Hollow PO Box 141423 Columbus, OH 43214. For more information, please call (630)355-0213.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 26, 2019
