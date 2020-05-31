Margaret M. O'Neill
Margaret M. O'Neill age 99, Beloved wife of the late Francis O'Neill; Cherished mother of the late Peggy A. O'Neill; Loving sister of Mary Kelly and the late John (late Norma) Kelly and the late Josephine (late Dr. Joseph) Goralka. Also loved by many nieces and nephews. A special thank you to Tina and Mike for their exceptional care of Margaret and Mary. Funeral Tuesday 10:30 am from the Brady-Gill Funeral Home, 16600 S. Oak Park Ave., Tinley Park to St. Julie Billiart Church, Mass 11:00 am. Interment Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Visitation Tuesday morning 9:30 am to 10:30 am. Retired Teacher with the Chicago Board of Education. Masses appreciated. Family and friends are encouraged to sign the online guest book and leave a condolence message.www.bradygill.com info (708) 614-9900



Published in Chicago Tribune on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
2
Visitation
09:30 - 10:30 AM
Brady-Gill Funeral Home
JUN
2
Funeral
10:30 AM
Brady-Gill Funeral Home
JUN
2
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Julie Billiart Church
Funeral services provided by
Brady-Gill Funeral Home
16600 S. Oak Park Ave.
Tinley Park, IL 60477
708-614-9900
