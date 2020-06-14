Margaret M. "Margie" Sweeney, 95, passed away suddenly and peacefully from a short, non-covid related illness. Beloved daughter of the late Margaret (Mahoney) and John CPD (died in the line of duty). Predeceased by brothers John (Marj), twin Timothy "Tee" (Eileen), and Matthew.
Loving aunt of adoring nieces and nephews: Mary (Dave Harrington), Sue (Dave Burow), Tim (Terry), Jack, Dennis (Tom Benthien), Terry (Peg), Tricia (Bob Jean), and Karen (Jim Schram). Great aunt and great-great aunt of many. Godmother of Mary, Jack, Nora and Emmett McGuire. Loving cousin, more like sister to Mickey McGuire and Kay Phelan and the late Neen Rauch and Eileen Egan. Her Sweeney and Mahoney family relatives span across the U.S. and Ireland and The Netherlands.
Margie was born on Chicago's west side, and attended Our Lady Help of Christians, St. Matthew, and Providence High School. She was a resident of Niles, IL.
Margie enjoyed life to the fullest: Family gatherings, picnics, and cruises; her condo with balcony; all things Irish; her Catholic faith, especially Sunday Mass, though lately only on tv; babies; her long career at Hawthorn-Mellody Dairy on Chicago Avenue; adventures on Troy Street; "Uncle Sam"; dogs; west-side dances; library books; the Sunday Trib crossword; warm swimming pools; a good suntan; travel to more countries than we can count; California; bowling; ice skating; golf; tennis; telephone calls; the Cubs; Russell's BBQ; Target runs.
Special thank you to all the McGuires for their love, kindness, inclusiveness, and support, as well as Mickey's meals and Maggie's delivery service, and Mike's generosity and thoughtful hospitality. She appreciated the support of her special helpers Marta and Juanita.
Funeral Mass to be celebrated Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at 10:00 a.m.at St. Eugene Church, 7958 W. Foster Avenue, Chicago, with visitation from 9:30 a.m. to time of Mass, and burial following at Mount Carmel Cemetery in Hillside.
Well-done, good and faithful servant. May the Lord hold you in the palm of His hand.
You are already missed, Margie!
Memorials to Margie would be appreciated to the Chicago Police Memorial Foundation. For funeral information 773-736-3833 or visit Margie's memorial at www.smithcorcoran.com
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 14, 2020.