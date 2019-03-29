Margaret "Margie" Webb, 62 of Dyer, Indiana passed away surrounded by her loving family on March 25th, 2019. She graduated from St. Francis High School where she met and later married the love of her life, J. Michael "Mike" Webb. They spent 48 years together creating a beautiful life and family. A faithful member of the Catholic Church and Covenant Member of the Wheaton Franciscans for many years. Margie was dedicated to volunteering for many organizations and serving on numerous boards. Margie's belief was "God is Love" - which constantly redefines itself and shows itself in so many beautiful awe-inspiring ways. She truly treasured and recognized the presence of God in every moment, every thing, and to highly honor His image in every person, especially her husband and children. Her life will forever be cherished in the lives of her children: Kelly (Jerry) Roberts, Jacqueline (Brooks) Hibner, and Brian (Daisy) Webb. Adored grandmother of 5 (will be 6 this summer). Devoted daughter to the late John F. and Gwendolyn Hudetz and daughter in law to John J. and Theresa J. Webb. Caring sister of John A. Hudetz, the late Raymond Hudetz, Joseph (Patricia) Hudetz, Frank (Carolyn) Hudetz, Leo (Janice) Hudetz, Mary (William) Marzano, Michael (Alexandra) Hudetz, Peter (Cindy) Hudetz, Paul (Carrie) Hudetz, Benjamin (Sonia) Hudetz and Robert (Robin) Hudetz. Sister in law to Susan Webb Oja, Martin (Judy) Webb, David (Diane) Webb, the late Lynn Webb, the late Karen (Dave) Anderson, and the late Katherine "Katie" Webb. Aunt and dear friend to many. The family welcomes friends on Sunday, March 31st from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p. m. with a prayer service at 2:00 p.m. at Kish Funeral Home, 10000 Calumet Avenue, Munster, Indiana . Visitation will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, April 1st at St. Maria Goretti Church, 500 Northgate Dr. Dyer, Indiana followed by a memorial mass at 10:30 a.m. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the . www.kishfuneralhome.net Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary