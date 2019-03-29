Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kish Funeral Home & Cremations Services - Munster
10000 Calumet Ave.
Munster, IN 46321
219-924-3333
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 31, 2019
1:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Kish Funeral Home & Cremations Services - Munster
10000 Calumet Ave.
Munster, IN 46321
View Map
Prayer Service
Sunday, Mar. 31, 2019
2:00 PM
Kish Funeral Home & Cremations Services - Munster
10000 Calumet Ave.
Munster, IN 46321
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Maria Goretti Church
500 Northgate Dr.
Dyer, IN
View Map
Memorial Mass
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Maria Goretti Church
500 Northgate Dr.
Dyer, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Webb
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret M. "Margie" Webb

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Margaret M. "Margie" Webb Obituary
Margaret "Margie" Webb, 62 of Dyer, Indiana passed away surrounded by her loving family on March 25th, 2019. She graduated from St. Francis High School where she met and later married the love of her life, J. Michael "Mike" Webb. They spent 48 years together creating a beautiful life and family. A faithful member of the Catholic Church and Covenant Member of the Wheaton Franciscans for many years. Margie was dedicated to volunteering for many organizations and serving on numerous boards. Margie's belief was "God is Love" - which constantly redefines itself and shows itself in so many beautiful awe-inspiring ways. She truly treasured and recognized the presence of God in every moment, every thing, and to highly honor His image in every person, especially her husband and children. Her life will forever be cherished in the lives of her children: Kelly (Jerry) Roberts, Jacqueline (Brooks) Hibner, and Brian (Daisy) Webb. Adored grandmother of 5 (will be 6 this summer). Devoted daughter to the late John F. and Gwendolyn Hudetz and daughter in law to John J. and Theresa J. Webb. Caring sister of John A. Hudetz, the late Raymond Hudetz, Joseph (Patricia) Hudetz, Frank (Carolyn) Hudetz, Leo (Janice) Hudetz, Mary (William) Marzano, Michael (Alexandra) Hudetz, Peter (Cindy) Hudetz, Paul (Carrie) Hudetz, Benjamin (Sonia) Hudetz and Robert (Robin) Hudetz. Sister in law to Susan Webb Oja, Martin (Judy) Webb, David (Diane) Webb, the late Lynn Webb, the late Karen (Dave) Anderson, and the late Katherine "Katie" Webb. Aunt and dear friend to many. The family welcomes friends on Sunday, March 31st from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p. m. with a prayer service at 2:00 p.m. at Kish Funeral Home, 10000 Calumet Avenue, Munster, Indiana . Visitation will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, April 1st at St. Maria Goretti Church, 500 Northgate Dr. Dyer, Indiana followed by a memorial mass at 10:30 a.m. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the . www.kishfuneralhome.net
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now