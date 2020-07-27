1/
Margaret M. Wrobel
Margaret M. Wrobel, 79 years of age. Loving wife of George for 58 years. Dear mother of Karen (Craig) Van Balen, Donna (Arnold) Arredondo, Deborah Wrobel, Paul Wrobel and Nikole Wrobel (Al Bridwell). Grandmother of Kyle and Colin Van Balen, Marisa Arredondo (Christian Blethen), Olivia and Alexa Arredondo, Ryan (Natalie) Aguirre and Jason Aguirre. Great-grandmother of Mia and Theo Blethen. Services are Wednesday, July 29, 2020, 9:00 am at Adolf Funeral Home, Ltd., 2921 S. Harlem Ave., Berwyn to Mater Christi Church. Mass 10:00 am. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation is Tuesday, July 28th from 3:00 pm until 9:00 pm. Info at 708-484-4111 or www.adolfservices.com.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Jul. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
28
Visitation
03:00 - 09:00 PM
JUL
29
Funeral
09:00 AM
Adolf Funeral Home & Cremation Services
JUL
29
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Mater Christi Church
Funeral services provided by
Adolf Funeral Home & Cremation Services
2921 South Harlem Avenue
Berwyn, IL 60402
708-484-4111
