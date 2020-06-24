Margaret M. Young
Margaret M. "Peggy" Young, nee Ferguson, 76, of Chicago, IL passed away at home on Sunday, June 21st after the recent return of her uterine cancer. She was born in Chicago and was the daughter of the late Beatrice and Denis Ferguson. She is survived by her husband, Mike, and daughter Kathleen Armstrong (Dan) and granddaughters Molly and Alice. She is survived by her sisters, Winnie Tagler (Bill), Geraldine Saletta (Bob) and Denise Mulcahy (Dennis). Peg was predeceased by her sister, Anna Mae Ready (Tom), and brother Joe Ferguson (Rose). She was a loving aunt to many nieces and nephews. Throughout her life, Peg worked as a very efficient secretary at several places including the FBI and Little Company of Mary Hospital and had many former coworkers as friends. She thought typing and short hand were life skills everyone should know. Besides spending time with her family and friends, Peg liked reading, Pappy's cheese fries, music, celebrity gossip, crossword puzzles, rock collecting, Pepsi with light ice, her Irish heritage, butterflies, gadgets, the Blackhawks, the Container Store, Dancing with the Stars and iceberg lettuce. Peg's dislikes included other kinds of lettuce, misspellings, drinking water, computer software updates, airplanes, diet drinks and most of the contestants on Dancing with the Stars (is he even famous?). The visitation and funeral service will both be at Curley Funeral home, 6116 West 111th Street, Chicago Ridge. Visitation is Thursday, June 25th, 3-9pm and the funeral service at 11 AM on Friday, June 26th. A live stream of the funeral service will be available by using this link; https://asimplestreaming.godaddysites.com/young;

For service info: 708-422-2700 or www.curleyfuneralhome.com.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
25
Visitation
03:00 - 09:00 PM
Curley Funeral Home
JUN
26
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Curley Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Curley Funeral Home
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
708-422-2700
