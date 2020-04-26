Home

POWERED BY

Services
Peterson-Bassi Chapels - Chicago
6938 West North Avenue
Chicago, IL 60707
773-637-4441
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Zangrilli
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret M. Zangrilli

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margaret M. Zangrilli Obituary
Margaret M, Zangrilli, age 94 of Oak Park. Beloved wife of the late Joseph F. Zangrilli. Loving mother of the late Thomas (Johanna), James (Belen) and Joanne (Jim) Patten. Cherished Grandmother of Tanya Kropp, Tony, Angelina, Bobby, Joe, Margie, Jimmy, Matt Baer, Nora and Lauren Patten. Proud Great Grandmother of 13. Dear sister of the late Dolores Dabrowski, the late Catherine Lucas and the late Patricia Montague. Margaret was a devoted and active member of Ascension Parish in Oak Park for 70 years and a 20 year volunteer for Rush/Oak Park Hospital. Funeral services will be private. A memorial celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date. Donations in Margaret's name may be made to Ascension Church , 807 S. East Ave. Oak Park, Il 60304. INFO; PETERSON-BASSI CHAPELS/GAMBONE & SON DIRECTORS, 708/848-6661
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -