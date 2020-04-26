|
Margaret M, Zangrilli, age 94 of Oak Park. Beloved wife of the late Joseph F. Zangrilli. Loving mother of the late Thomas (Johanna), James (Belen) and Joanne (Jim) Patten. Cherished Grandmother of Tanya Kropp, Tony, Angelina, Bobby, Joe, Margie, Jimmy, Matt Baer, Nora and Lauren Patten. Proud Great Grandmother of 13. Dear sister of the late Dolores Dabrowski, the late Catherine Lucas and the late Patricia Montague. Margaret was a devoted and active member of Ascension Parish in Oak Park for 70 years and a 20 year volunteer for Rush/Oak Park Hospital. Funeral services will be private. A memorial celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date. Donations in Margaret's name may be made to Ascension Church , 807 S. East Ave. Oak Park, Il 60304. INFO; PETERSON-BASSI CHAPELS/GAMBONE & SON DIRECTORS, 708/848-6661
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 26, 2020