Hallowell & James Funeral Home
301 75th Street
Downers Grove, IL 60516
(630) 964-6500
Memorial service
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
9:30 AM
Oak Trace Residential Living
200 Village Dr.
Downers Grove, IL
Margaret Malcolm Shepard

Margaret Malcolm Shepard Obituary
Margaret Malcolm Shepard, age 99, of Downers Grove. Beloved wife of the late John. Loving mother of Susan Kentner and Richard Shepard. Devoted grandmother of Jenny (Gerrit) Kentner, Andrea Shepard and Alexis (Matthew) Black. Great-grandmother of Tilo John Kentner, Olaf Henry Kentner, Anne Marit Kentner, Elijah Malcolm Black and Isaac Alexander Black. Memorial service 9:30 a.m. Wednesday Sept. 25th at Oak Trace Residential Living, 200 Village Dr., Downers Grove. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorials to . would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Hallowell & James Funeral Home 630-964-6500
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 22, 2019
