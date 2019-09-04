Home

John E. Maloney Company
1359 West Devon Avenue
Chicago, IL 60660
(773) 764-1617
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
St. Thomas Becket Church
1321 Burning Bush Lane
Mt. Prospect, IL
Funeral Mass
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Thomas Becket Church
1321 Burning Bush Lane
Mt. Prospect, IL
Margaret Mary Barrett Obituary
Margaret M. "Maggie" nee Joy Barrett, age 81,died

from an allergic reaction to multiple wasp stings.

Beloved mother of Ned (Elyse) and Michael (Karen)

Barrett and Molly (John) Plizga. Loving grandmother

of Ted, Sarah, Alex, Margaret, Matthew and William.

Dearest sister of Janet Joy (Paula Cyphers), GeeGee

(James) Bachmann and Michael Joy. Fond aunt of many.Visitation Friday, Sept.6 at St. Thomas Becket Church, 1321 Burning Bush Lane, Mt. Prospect from11:00am until time of Mass at 12 Noon. Private family burial to follow at All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions to St. Thomas Becket Church or appreciated. Funeral info: John E. Maloney Funeral Home (773)764-1617
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 4, 2019
