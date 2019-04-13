Margaret Mary Brooks (nee Kerrigan) passed away peacefully on April 10, 2019 at the age of 92 in her own home after receiving exceptional care for the past several years. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Robert P. Brooks, Jr., daughter, Pamela, sister, Rita Kerrigan Havey, and parents, Francis and Ruth Kerrigan. She is survived by her son, Robert P. (Betty) Brooks III and daughter, Kathleen Eaton. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Bob, Kevin (Ashton), Matthew (Katherine) and Dan Brooks, Will and Meg Eaton, as well as many nieces and nephews. Margaret was born in Wisconsin Dells, WI on November 27, 1926. She was a graduate of Saint Mary's College in Notre Dame, IN and settled in Chicago in 1950. She and Bob moved to Western Springs in 1978. She was a devoted wife to Bob and so enjoyed their travels together. She loved cooking, music, golf, and spending time with her family. Visitation 9:30 to 11:00 AM Monday, April 15, 2019, at St. John of the Cross Church, 5005 Wolf Rd., Western Springs. Mass at 11:15 AM. Interment to follow at Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Hillside. Memorials may be made to Masses or the Sinsinawa Dominican Order, 585 County Rd. Z, Sinsinawa, WI 53824-9701. Arrangements entrusted to Hallowell & James Funeral Home: 708-352-6500 or hjfunerals.com Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary