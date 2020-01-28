Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home
6150 North Cicero Avenue
Chicago, IL 60646
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Service
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
9:30 AM
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
10:00 AM
Queen of All Saints Basilica
Margaret Mary Collins, nee Fahey, passed away on January 27, 2020 at 92 years of age. Margaret Mary was preceded in death by her parents: John and Beatrice "Bridget", nee Garry, Fahey, her brothers: Edmund (the late Rita) and Jack (the late Gen), and her devoted husband: Raymond E Collins. Margaret Mary is survived by her loving children and their families: Jeanne (John) Couleur, Joan (Robert) Biebel, James Collins, Patricia (Joseph) Tardi, Thomas Collins, and Cathleen (Robert) Stevens. Margaret Mary was a proud Grandma to John Christopher, Paul, Elizabeth, Anne Marie, Kimberlee, Michael, Shawn, Matthew, Kevin, Brian, Colleen, Kelly, Scott, Bridgette, and Jonathan. Margaret Mary was fondly called "GG" by her 18 greatgrandchildren whom she adored. Margaret Mary was a caring cousin and aunt to many. Margaret Mary was a lifelong resident of the Northside of Chicago. She attended St Timothy's Grammar School and The Immaculata High School. Margaret Mary along with her husband raised her family in the Sauganash Park neighborhood and Queen of All Saints Parish. Services for Margaret Mary will be held 9:30 AM, Thursday, January 30, Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home, 6150 N Cicero Avenue, Chicago, to Queen of All Saints Basilica for a Funeral Mass at 10 AM. Interment All Saints Cemetery in Des Plaines, IL. Visitation Wednesday, January 29, 4 PM to 8 PM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, kindly send contributions to Carmelite Monastery, 949 N River Road, Des Plaines 60016 or an organization of the donor's choice. Funeral Info 773-736-3833 or visit www.smithcorcoran.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 28, 2020
