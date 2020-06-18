Margaret Mary Davidson
1939 - 2020
Margaret Mary Davidson (nee Bopp), 80, of Lake Forest, IL passed away June 12, 2020 following a lengthy illness. Margaret was born on the North Side of Chicago on October 5th 1939 to John and Catherine (nee Breight) Bopp. She graduated from St. Michael's High School. After high school Margaret enjoyed a successful career as a legal secretary for a law firm in Chicago. She married William Davidson on October 8, 1960. They spent a wonderful 52 years together, always at each other's side. Bill and Margie enjoyed traveling together to California and Las Vegas and spending time playing cards with friends. Upon moving to Lake Forest, Margaret followed her passion for art and graduated from Barat College with an art degree. She shared her love of painting with her family and friends by creating beautiful art works to be displayed in their homes. Margaret had many close friends and family with whom she shared shopping trips to Long Grove, volunteering for local charitable organizations, and her book club. Margie was a loving and giving Aunt to many nieces and nephews. Margaret is survived by her sister-in-law Barbara, nieces Kathy Glomski, Karen (David) Spreitzer, Mary Fran (Jeff) Graunke, nephews Joseph (Mimi) and Timothy Bopp. She is also survived by many great-nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her brothers Jake, George, Joseph, Robert, Frank and John Bopp and sisters Sister Gemma Bopp, Sister Irene Bopp and Helen (Jacob) Applehanse, and her brother-in law Robert. A private family visitation will be held on Saturday, June 20 at Wenban Funeral Home, 320 Vine Ave., Lake Forest followed by the Funeral Mass 10 am at the Church of St. Mary, 175 E. Illinois Rd., Lake Forest. Interment at St. Mary Cemetery, Lake Forest. Due to COVID-19 funeral restrictions all attendees must register with the Church at www.churchofstmary.org , those who attend must wear a face mask. Info. Wenban Funeral Home, Lake Forest, Illinois 847-234-0022 or www.wenbanfh.com. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to CurePSP, 1216 Broadway 2nd Floor New York, NY 10001, 443-578-5670 or JourneyCare Hospice Foundation, 405 Lake Zurich Road, Barrington, IL 60010, 847-467-7423.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 18, 2020.
June 15, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
June 15, 2020
June 15, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
