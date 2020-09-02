1/
Margaret Mary Davis
1923 - 2020
Margaret Mary Davis (Kochevar), age 97, of Villa Park, IL, passed away peacefully on August 31, 2020. She was born July 24, 1923 in Eveleth, MN.

Beloved wife of the late Thomas F. Davis and loving mother to the late Michael Davis, Robert & Beverly Davis (Echeverria) and Barbara Gerhardt (Davis).

Proud grandmother of Eric, Lindsay, Kelly, and Annie.

Visitation Friday, September 4, 2020, 9:00 a.m. until time of Funeral Service 11:00 a.m. at Friedrichs Funeral Home, 320 West Central Road, (at Northwest Highway) Mount Prospect, IL 60056. Interment Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, 20953 W. Hoff Road, Elwood, IL. Funeral information (847) 255-7800 or www.friedrichsfh.com.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
SEP
4
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Friedrichs Funeral Home Inc
Funeral services provided by
Friedrichs Funeral Home Inc
320 W Central Rd
Mount Prospect, IL 60056
(847) 255-7800
