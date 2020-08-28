Margaret Mary Hurless, 75. Longtime resident of Niles Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Beloved daughter of Walter and Hilda Hurless. Cherished cousin of the Lancaster, Pagani, Cisneroz, Hurless and Markstahler families and a friend of many. Visitation Sunday, August 30, 2020 from 4 until 7 PM at M.J. Suerth Funeral Home, 6754 N. Northwest Highway, Chicago. Prayers at Monday, August 31, 2020 at 9:30 AM at the funeral home to Saint Eugene Church, Foster and Canfield, Chicago for Mass at 10:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to your favorite charity
. Interment All Saints Cemetery. For information 773-631-1240 or www.suerth.com