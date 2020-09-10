1/
Sister Margaret Mary Knittel R.S.M.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sister Margaret Mary Knittel, R.S.M. In the course of the night, God, Our Father called Sister Margaret Mary to the Kingdom. It was a providential & gracious gift. She was the beloved daughter of the late Elsie (Mathaus) & Kilian Knittel. A sister of Bernadette (Edward) Andersen & Fr. Kilian Knittel. A proud aunt of six, Edward (Visi) Andersen, Katherine (Jeffrey) Tolomeo, Barbara Andersen, Ellen (Jon) Bailey, Julie (Hemang) Rena, & David (Margaret) Andersen. An alumnae of Rosary College and a life work of 58 years as a Sister of Mercy. Sister served on many boards related to the Sisters of Mercy, also Iowa Writers Workshop & the Poems of Emily Dickenson. Much of her ministry was centered in the Diocese of Rockford beginning with the CCD/Adult Education with Fr. Jim McLaughlin. As a side light, working at ACTA with Fr. Jerry Weber. Funeral Saturday 11:00 am Mass at St. John of the Cross Church, 5005 S. Wolf Rd. in Western Springs. Interment Mt. Carmel Cemetery. Visitation Friday at Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home, 5570 W. 95th St. in Oak Lawn from 3:00 pm until 7:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Catherine Residence, 1032 East Knapp St. Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202 or the Sisters of Mercy, 10024 S. Central Park, Chicago, IL 60655 would be greatly appreciated. thompsonkuensterfuneralhome.com 708-425-0500


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home - Oak Lawn
Send Flowers
SEP
12
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. John of the Cross Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home - Oak Lawn
5570 95th St.
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
(708) 425-0500
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved