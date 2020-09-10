Sister Margaret Mary Knittel, R.S.M. In the course of the night, God, Our Father called Sister Margaret Mary to the Kingdom. It was a providential & gracious gift. She was the beloved daughter of the late Elsie (Mathaus) & Kilian Knittel. A sister of Bernadette (Edward) Andersen & Fr. Kilian Knittel. A proud aunt of six, Edward (Visi) Andersen, Katherine (Jeffrey) Tolomeo, Barbara Andersen, Ellen (Jon) Bailey, Julie (Hemang) Rena, & David (Margaret) Andersen. An alumnae of Rosary College and a life work of 58 years as a Sister of Mercy. Sister served on many boards related to the Sisters of Mercy, also Iowa Writers Workshop & the Poems of Emily Dickenson. Much of her ministry was centered in the Diocese of Rockford beginning with the CCD/Adult Education with Fr. Jim McLaughlin. As a side light, working at ACTA with Fr. Jerry Weber. Funeral Saturday 11:00 am Mass at St. John of the Cross Church, 5005 S. Wolf Rd. in Western Springs. Interment Mt. Carmel Cemetery. Visitation Friday at Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home, 5570 W. 95th St. in Oak Lawn from 3:00 pm until 7:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Catherine Residence, 1032 East Knapp St. Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202 or the Sisters of Mercy, 10024 S. Central Park, Chicago, IL 60655 would be greatly appreciated. thompsonkuensterfuneralhome.com
