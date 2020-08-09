Sister Margaret Mary Mazgelis, SSC, 94, beloved member of the Sisters of St. Casimir for 74 years, died August 5, 2020. Sister Margaret Mary taught in elementary and high schools in Illinois, Indiana, and Pennsylvania. She was also principal at Nativity BVM School in Chicago. For several years she served the community as general secretary and administrative assistant. Since 2015 she served as a minister of prayer and presence at Franciscan Village in Lemont. Sister Margaret Mary is survived by her brother, John (Claudette) in Litchfield, New Hampshire, and sister-in-law Elaine in Brockton, Massachusetts, as well as many nieces and nephews. Her parents, Clement and Margaret Mazgelis, her sister Sister Clement, and her brothers Clement and Vincent preceded Sister Margaret Mary in death. Visitation at Nativity BVM Church, 69th and S. Washtenaw, Chicago, Tuesday, August 11, 2020, 9:00 a.m. to be followed by the Mass of Resurrection at 10:00 a.m. Interment, St. Casimir Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the SSC Retirement Fund. 773-776-1324 (David Gaidas, Funeral Director)