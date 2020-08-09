1/
Sister Margaret Mary Mazgelis
Sister Margaret Mary Mazgelis, SSC, 94, beloved member of the Sisters of St. Casimir for 74 years, died August 5, 2020. Sister Margaret Mary taught in elementary and high schools in Illinois, Indiana, and Pennsylvania. She was also principal at Nativity BVM School in Chicago. For several years she served the community as general secretary and administrative assistant. Since 2015 she served as a minister of prayer and presence at Franciscan Village in Lemont. Sister Margaret Mary is survived by her brother, John (Claudette) in Litchfield, New Hampshire, and sister-in-law Elaine in Brockton, Massachusetts, as well as many nieces and nephews. Her parents, Clement and Margaret Mazgelis, her sister Sister Clement, and her brothers Clement and Vincent preceded Sister Margaret Mary in death. Visitation at Nativity BVM Church, 69th and S. Washtenaw, Chicago, Tuesday, August 11, 2020, 9:00 a.m. to be followed by the Mass of Resurrection at 10:00 a.m. Interment, St. Casimir Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the SSC Retirement Fund. 773-776-1324 (David Gaidas, Funeral Director)



Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
11
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Nativity BVM Church
AUG
11
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Nativity BVM Church
Funeral services provided by
Palos-Gaidas Funeral Home
11028 Southwest Highway
Palos Hills, IL 60465
(708) 974-4410
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

August 8, 2020
Fly with the birds.Rest with the Lord.
You have been a good servent.
Jeffrey Hart
Family
August 8, 2020
Loving memories always of Sister Margaret Mary on Marion Ave. family occasions! She will be missed by many who felt her love!
Michelle Blenker
Family
August 7, 2020
Sister Margaret Mary was my third grade teacher at Nativity B.V.M. and was principal at that very same school when my daughter attended that school also. She was the kindest and most soft spoken person I have ever known! May you Rest In Peace in the Kingdom of God. Our sincere condolence to her family and the Sisters of St. Casimir.
Daiva and Alina Meile
August 7, 2020
Love you sister Margret Mary.
Ashley Mazgelis
Family
August 7, 2020
Sister Margaret Mary (Auntie) was loved very much. I'm sure Sister Clement and Grandma were waiting with open arms. God Bless
Tina Mazgelis
Family
August 5, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
David Gaidas and Family
