Vandenberg Funeral Home
17248 South Harlem Avenue
Tinley Park, IL 60477
(708) 532-1635
Margaret Mary McCormick Obituary
Margaret (Maggie) Mary McCormick, nee Murphy, age 82. Beloved wife of Joseph McCormick, Sr.; Loving mother of Mary Lee, Margie (the late Tom) Hopkins, Joanne (Larry) Schiavone, the late Joey, Kevin (Shannon), Judy (Tim) Ward, Tommy, Danny (Carol), the late Timmy, and Patrick (Diana) McCormick. Cherished Mema of 28 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren; Loving sister to the late Bob (Pat), Raymond, Judy (Kevin) O'Neil, Patti (Tom) Sullivan, Richie (Marie), Mary (Late Neil) Ryan, the late Patrick (Kathy), Michael (Kathy), John (Donna), and Brian (Diane) Murphy. Loving aunt to many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held Tuesday October 15, 2019 from 9:00-11:30 AM at St. Rita of Cascia, Mass of Christian Burial 11:30. Interment in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Arrangements are handled by Vandenberg Funeral Home. For more information on funeral services, 708-532-1635 or www.vandenbergfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 14, 2019
