Margaret Mary McPartland, nee Byrne, 81, of Edison Park. Native of Straleel, Kilcar, County Donegal. Beloved wife for 57 years to Patrick J. McPartland. Loving mother of Mary Pat (Richard) Azzaro, Michael (Christina), Patrick (Laura), Margaret Verhey, Eileen (Brian) Fealy, Hugh (Maureen) and James (Marie Klingler) McPartland. Proud grandmother of Colette, Michael, Joseph, Lauren, Brian, Megan, Matthew, Joseph, Colleen, Patrick and Julian. Dear sister of Hugh (Mary Ann) Byrne, Francis Byrne and the late Michael Byrne. Fond sister in law of Jack McPartland, Mary (the late Jack) Fitzgerald, Peter (Margaret) McPartland and the late Catherine (the late John) Hopper. Dear aunt of many nieces and nephews.
Visitation Wednesday, July 1, 2020 from 5-8 pm at the M J Suerth Funeral Home (Peter Heneghan, director), 6754 N. Northwest Highway, Chicago. Family and friends meeting at St. Juliana Church, 7201 N. Oketo Ave (at Touhy), Thursday for funeral Mass at 10:00am. Interment Maryhill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials appreciated to Mercy Home for Boys and Girls,1140 W. Jackson Boulevard, Chicago, IL, 60607.
Due to the current Covid-19 health guidelines, we are limited to a gathering of 50. We kindly ask that you immediately exit the funeral home after briefly paying your respects to the family so that others may have the same opportunity. Please wear masks and use proper social distancing. Neither the family nor funeral home supply masks. Under these same rules no food or drink can be available at this time. The family understands that you may not wish to attend public gatherings at this time. For further information 773-631-1240 or www.suerth.com.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 30, 2020.