Margaret "Peg" Mathes nee Grealish, 82; beloved wife of the late Winfried; loving mother of Michael (Suzanne), Margaret (Tom) Gertner, Maureen (Glen) Turenne, Patty and Steven (Lori); cherished grandmother of Kimberly, Valerie, Madeline, Tommy, Joe, Grace, Peter, Kevin, Jacob, Tali, Owen and Jack; fond sister, aunt and friend to many. Funeral Monday 9:30 AM from Gibbons Family Funeral Home, 5917 W. Irving Park RD (1/2 Block East of Austin) to St. Pascal Church. Mass Time 10 AM. Interment All Saints Cemetery. Visitation Sunday 2-8 PM. For info 773-777-3944 or www.gffh.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 1, 2019