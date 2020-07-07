Margaret M. Eisendrath, a resident of Evanston, IL, since 1967, died on June 29, 2020 in Glenview, IL. Mrs. Eisendrath was born in New York, NY in 1927, daughter of the late Miles S. and Margaret H. McDowell. She was a graduate of the University of Kentucky and the Law School of DePaul University, and returned to DePaul for a master's degree in computer science in 1985. During her career as a lawyer, Mrs. Eisendrath chaired bar association committees, leading the Juvenile Law Committee of the Chicago Bar Association in an effort that culminated in the 1965 overhaul of the Juvenile Court Act. She also led a study committee of the Women's Bar Association which produced a report adopted by the latter organization in 1968, recording its opposition to governmental interference with a woman's control of her body. Before undertaking her second career as a member of technical staff at Bell Laboratories, Mrs. Eisendrath had been active in Evanston with the League of Women Voters and the Council of PTAs, and was the last Chairman of the Evanston Fair Housing Review Board. In the early 1980s, Mrs. Eisendrath became motivated to study applications of data processing technology and its implication for issues of individual privacy which she had observed. She is survived by her two daughters, M. Alison Eisendrath (married to Joseph Franchere), of Evanston, IL, and Mary C. Eisendrath of Richmond, VA; two grandsons, Evan Franchere of Evanston, IL, and Damian Franchere of Evanston, IL; and a sister, Louise Schwarz, of Doylestown, PA.





