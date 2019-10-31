Home

POWERED BY

Services
Simkins Funeral Home
6251 Dempster Street
Morton Grove, IL 60053
(847) 965-2500
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Simkins Funeral Home
6251 Dempster Street
Morton Grove, IL 60053
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
12:00 PM
Morton Grove Community Church
8944 Austin Ave.
Morton Grove, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Mensinger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret "Peg" Mensinger

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margaret "Peg" Mensinger Obituary
Margaret "Peg" Mensinger of Morton Grove, beloved wife of the late Vernon; dear mother of Stuart (Joan), Connie (the late Art) Spiegel, Paul (Clair) and Carol (Ken) Priban; loving grandmother of 13; cherished great grandmother of 20; fond sister of the late Samuel Delay. Visitation at Simkins Funeral Home 6251 Dempster St. Morton Grove Friday 4 to 8 p.m. Family and friends will meet at Morton Grove Community Church 8944 Austin Ave. Morton Grove on Saturday for 12 noon service. Interment Ridgewood Cemetery. Peg was a longtime teacher at Park View School in Morton Grove.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -