Margaret "Peg" Mensinger of Morton Grove, beloved wife of the late Vernon; dear mother of Stuart (Joan), Connie (the late Art) Spiegel, Paul (Clair) and Carol (Ken) Priban; loving grandmother of 13; cherished great grandmother of 20; fond sister of the late Samuel Delay. Visitation at Simkins Funeral Home 6251 Dempster St. Morton Grove Friday 4 to 8 p.m. Family and friends will meet at Morton Grove Community Church 8944 Austin Ave. Morton Grove on Saturday for 12 noon service. Interment Ridgewood Cemetery. Peg was a longtime teacher at Park View School in Morton Grove.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 31, 2019