Margaret Michalak, nee Hagerty, 85, of Northbrook, passed away surrounded by her loving family on November 30, 2019. Beloved wife for 52 years of the late John L. Michalak; loving mother of Fran (Chris) Hyland, Mike Michalak, Tom (Kristen) Michalak, and Maggie (Sean) Ryan; cherished grandmother of Kate, Sarah, Molly and Sydney; dear sister of Sheila, Kathy and Mary; fond aunt of several nieces and nephews. Margaret was a graduate of New Trier High School and Northwestern University. She taught at Sunset Ridge, Meadowbrook and St. Norbert School for many years. Memorial visitation will be held Friday, December 13, 2019 from 9 am until time of the mass 10am at St. Norbert Church, 1809 Walters Ave., Northbrook. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to JourneyCare Hospice, 2050 Claire Ct., Glenview, IL 60025. Funeral information 847-998-1020.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 8, 2019