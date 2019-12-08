Home

POWERED BY

Services
N.H. Scott & Hanekamp Funeral Home
1240 Waukegan Road
Glenview, IL 60025
(847) 998-1020
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Norbert Church
1809 Walters Ave
Northbrook, IL
View Map
Memorial Mass
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Norbert Church
1809 Walters Ave.
Northbrook, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Michalak
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Michalak

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margaret Michalak Obituary
Margaret Michalak, nee Hagerty, 85, of Northbrook, passed away surrounded by her loving family on November 30, 2019. Beloved wife for 52 years of the late John L. Michalak; loving mother of Fran (Chris) Hyland, Mike Michalak, Tom (Kristen) Michalak, and Maggie (Sean) Ryan; cherished grandmother of Kate, Sarah, Molly and Sydney; dear sister of Sheila, Kathy and Mary; fond aunt of several nieces and nephews. Margaret was a graduate of New Trier High School and Northwestern University. She taught at Sunset Ridge, Meadowbrook and St. Norbert School for many years. Memorial visitation will be held Friday, December 13, 2019 from 9 am until time of the mass 10am at St. Norbert Church, 1809 Walters Ave., Northbrook. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to JourneyCare Hospice, 2050 Claire Ct., Glenview, IL 60025. Funeral information 847-998-1020.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -