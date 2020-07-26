1/
Margaret N. Clegg
Margaret N. Clegg, age 89, of New Port Richey, Florida and former longtime LaGrange resident passed away July 5, 2020 in Tampa. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 63 years Joseph E. Clegg, Jr. Together they are survived by their four children; Nancy (Philip) McDougal, Michael (Suzi) Clegg, Mary (Robert) Plotkowski and Patricia (James) Hutcheson. She was a beloved grandmother of 13 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren as well as several nieces and nephews. Memorial Visitation from 11:00 am until time of the Memorial Service 1:00 pm on Sunday August 9, 2020 at Adolf Funeral Home 7000 S. Madison St; Willowbrook, IL. Information: 630-325-2300 or adolfservices.com



Published in Chicago Tribune on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
9
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Adolf Funeral Home & Cremation Services
AUG
9
Memorial service
01:00 PM
Adolf Funeral Home & Cremation Services
July 9, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Morgan Funeral Home and Cremation Services
