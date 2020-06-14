Margaret Olson
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Margaret L. Olson, age 100, of Libertyville, formerly of Wilmette. Beloved wife of the late Harry Olson. Loving mother of Kathleen (the late Dan) Smith, Terri (Larry) Strouse, the late Mary (Jim) Clark, Jennifer (Jay) Stearns. Adoring grandmother of Keith, Karen, Dale, Kristine, Matthew, Andrew, Michael and the late Ann Marie. Kind sister of the late Loretta Bartz and the late Chester Smith.

Due to the limitations and restrictions of Covid-19 a celebration of life will take place at later date. In lieu of memorial contributions, The American Heart Association, 300 South Riverside Plaza, Suite 1200, Chicago, Illinois 60606.

Info: www.donnellanfuneralO.com or (847)675-1990.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 14, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 13, 2020
A truly wonderful and kind lady who will be greatly missed by so many beyond our small family.
James Clark
Family
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved