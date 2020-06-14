Margaret Olson

Margaret L. Olson, age 100, of Libertyville, formerly of Wilmette. Beloved wife of the late Harry Olson. Loving mother of Kathleen (the late Dan) Smith, Terri (Larry) Strouse, the late Mary (Jim) Clark, Jennifer (Jay) Stearns. Adoring grandmother of Keith, Karen, Dale, Kristine, Matthew, Andrew, Michael and the late Ann Marie. Kind sister of the late Loretta Bartz and the late Chester Smith.
Due to the limitations and restrictions of Covid-19 a celebration of life will take place at later date. In lieu of memorial contributions, The American Heart Association, 300 South Riverside Plaza, Suite 1200, Chicago, Illinois 60606.
Info: www.donnellanfuneralO.com or (847)675-1990.
Due to the limitations and restrictions of Covid-19 a celebration of life will take place at later date. In lieu of memorial contributions, The American Heart Association, 300 South Riverside Plaza, Suite 1200, Chicago, Illinois 60606.
Info: www.donnellanfuneralO.com or (847)675-1990.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 14, 2020.