Margaret P. Mine
Margaret Poznak Mine died peacefully at 93 on Aug. 1, 2020, at Montgomery Place. Born 1927 at Michael Reese Hospital to John (Ivan Alexeivitch) Pozniak and Yetta (Yospe), immigrants from neighboring towns of Slonim and Pinsk in Byelorussia (now Belarus) who met at a leftist organization in Chicago post-WWI. Grew up in Lawndale and attended Lawson elementary, Manley HS, and after Manley's Navy takeover for war training, Marshall HS (graduated 1945). Attended Herzl Jr. College; studied English literature at U of Chicago; BA from Roosevelt University. Married Richard Yoshijiro Mine, Jr. (d. 1999), also a U of C student she met at a Hyde Park bookstore, in 1953. First job at Lawndale Sears Roebuck catalog warehouse; editor (JAMA; assisted Prof. Mitford Matthews on his "Dictionary of Americanisms on Historical Principles"); instructor, American School of Correspondence. Volunteer: Toy Chairman of the Hyde Park Tot Lot; representative of former Murray students on Bret Harte Education Council; college counselor - Catalyst for Youth; assisted Chicago Ethical Society and reproductive rights advocate Dr. Lonny Myers. A great cat fancier and meticulous poet; wrote frequent and occasionally acerbic letters to editors. She loved Bach and detested Rachmaninoff. Connoisseur of amethysts, iris, and mysteries. Fond mother of Andrew (Rachel Shefner) of Rogers Park; proud grandmother of Natalie, Naomi and Alexander. Devoted sister of Fred Poznak of Chicago. Arrangements by Cremation Society of Illinois, 773-281-5058 or www.cremation-society.com.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cremation Society of Illinois
736 W. Addison St
Chicago, IL 60613
(773) 281-5058
