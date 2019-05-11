Home

Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home
4950 West 79th St
Burbank, IL 60459
(708) 857-7878
Visitation
Saturday, May 11, 2019
1:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home
4950 West 79th St
Burbank, IL 60459
Service
Monday, May 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady Immaculate Chapel
410 Washington Blvd.
Oak Park, IL
Margaret Rice (nee Just). Beloved wife of the late Gary L. Rice. Loving mother of the late Gary Rice Jr., Catherine (James) Rapata, Frank (Elizabeth) Rice and Lawrence Rice. Proud Grandmother of Dustin Parlick, Anthony (Michelle) Parlick, Cameron Rapata and Jason Rice. Dear sister of Angela (the late Donald) Kumorek, and the late Joseph (Judy) Just. Caring aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Saturday 1-7 pm at the Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home 4950 W. 79th St., Burbank IL. Family and friends to gather Monday May 13th at Our Lady Immaculate Chapel, 410 Washington Blvd., Oak Park, IL for the Requiem Mass 11:00 a.m. Interment St. Mary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to Our Lady Immaculate Chapel would be appreciated. www.sheehyfh.com 708-857-7878.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 11, 2019
