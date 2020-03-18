|
Margaret "Margie" Pirman, 70, of Western Springs, at rest March 09, 2020 after being diagnosed with neuroendocrine carcinoma. Cherished daughter of the late Francis and Lea Pirman. Loving sister of the late Francis (Gerrie), late Elizabeth, late Robert (Mary), William (Patricia), and Mary. Beloved Aunt and Great-Aunt of many nieces and nephews – Fran (Sara), Leah, Michael, Brian, Patrick (Donna), Max (Shelly), Lexi, Wayne (Pam), Elly, Milena, Peter, Colleen, Stephen, Joel, Drew (Deb), & Caleb Pirman, and Tracy (Steve), Mac, Lauren, and Ana Dudkiewicz. Margie graduated from Purdue University (BS) and Dominican University (MSA). A longtime employee of Loyola University and volunteer at Loyola Medical Center. Margie enjoyed gardening, traveling, baking (especially Potica), sports and spending time with family and friends. She will always be remembered for her gentle giving spirit, her kind and compassionate heart and her beautiful glowing smile. She will be missed dearly. Visitation will be held Friday, March 20 from 3 until 9pm at Hallowell & James Funeral Home, 1025 W. 55th St., Countryside. Funeral Saturday, March 21 with prayer beginning promptly at 9am from the funeral home and proceeding to St. Cletus Church in LaGrange for a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30am. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Cardinal Bernardin Cancer Center at Loyola Medical Center, Maywood, IL. Additional Funeral Information at HJFunerals.com or 708-352-6500.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 18, 2020