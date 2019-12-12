Home

Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home
9000 West 151st St
Orland Park, IL 60462
(708) 857-7878
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home
9000 West 151st St
Orland Park, IL 60462
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Michael Church
14327 Highland Avenue
Orland Park, IL
Margaret Polo Obituary
(nee Buckley). Beloved wife of 47 years of James Polo. Loving mother of Stephen (Joan), and David (Anne) Polo. Proud grandma of Jane, Caroline, Will, Danny, and Margaret Rose. Cherished sister of Rita Buckley, Betty (Lee) Heinlen, and the late Kathy (late Bill) Nagel. Kind aunt of many nieces and nephews.

Devoted teacher at Lemont Bromberek District #113A for over 30 years. Visitation Friday 3-9 p.m. at the Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home, 9000 W. 151st Street, Orland Park, IL. Family and friends to gather Saturday, St. Michael Church, 14327 Highland Avenue, Orland Park, IL, Mass 9:30 a.m. Interment private. www.sheehyfh.com 708-857-7878
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 12, 2019
