(nee Buckley). Beloved wife of 47 years of James Polo. Loving mother of Stephen (Joan), and David (Anne) Polo. Proud grandma of Jane, Caroline, Will, Danny, and Margaret Rose. Cherished sister of Rita Buckley, Betty (Lee) Heinlen, and the late Kathy (late Bill) Nagel. Kind aunt of many nieces and nephews.
Devoted teacher at Lemont Bromberek District #113A for over 30 years. Visitation Friday 3-9 p.m. at the Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home, 9000 W. 151st Street, Orland Park, IL. Family and friends to gather Saturday, St. Michael Church, 14327 Highland Avenue, Orland Park, IL, Mass 9:30 a.m. Interment private. www.sheehyfh.com 708-857-7878
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 12, 2019