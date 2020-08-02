1/
Margaret Presbitero
1929 - 2020
Margaret Presbitero, age 90 of Sarasota, Florida passed away peacefully on July 13, 2020. She was born on September 25, 1929 in Chicago, Illinois to John and Margaret Zic. Beloved wife of 50 years to the late Raymond P, loving mother to Carol (William) Young, Raymond (Roberta), Laura (Rickie) Shoults and the late Michael (Noreen): cherished grandmother of 10 and great-grandmother of 6, loving sister to Nancy (Carmi) Blacconeri, and preceded in death by 3 sisters and one brother. Celebration of life at a later date. Inurnment: St. Mary Cemetery, Chicago, Illinois.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
July 30, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.1Cor1:3,4
