Margaret Presbitero, age 90 of Sarasota, Florida passed away peacefully on July 13, 2020. She was born on September 25, 1929 in Chicago, Illinois to John and Margaret Zic. Beloved wife of 50 years to the late Raymond P, loving mother to Carol (William) Young, Raymond (Roberta), Laura (Rickie) Shoults and the late Michael (Noreen): cherished grandmother of 10 and great-grandmother of 6, loving sister to Nancy (Carmi) Blacconeri, and preceded in death by 3 sisters and one brother. Celebration of life at a later date. Inurnment: St. Mary Cemetery, Chicago, Illinois.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store