1/
Margaret R. Maree
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
(nee Bitten) Beloved wife of the late Hugh Maree; dearest Mother of Linda (Michael) Helfenbein and Jeanette (Jeffrey Lee) Ruby; devoted grandmother of Stephanie and Matthew Helfenbein and Michelle (Michael) Johnson, William, Annette and Celine (Jakub Grab-Lucki) Ruby; great-grandmother of Eleanor and Margaret Johnson; loving sister of June Shead, Michael (the late Fran) David, the late Fred (late Audrey) and Patsy Connor all of England. Visitation at Cooney Funeral Home 3918 W Irving Park Road on Friday from 3-7pm. Funeral Saturday, prayers at 9:30am to St. Benedict Church for Mass at 10am. Interment All Saints Cemetery. For information please call 773-588-5850 or visit www.cooneyfuneralhome.com Due to Covid-19, please sign the guest book on the obituary page online.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
27
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Cooney Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
NOV
28
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Benedict Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Cooney Funeral Homes
3918 West Irving Park Road
Chicago, IL 60618
773-588-5850
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved