(nee Bitten) Beloved wife of the late Hugh Maree; dearest Mother of Linda (Michael) Helfenbein and Jeanette (Jeffrey Lee) Ruby; devoted grandmother of Stephanie and Matthew Helfenbein and Michelle (Michael) Johnson, William, Annette and Celine (Jakub Grab-Lucki) Ruby; great-grandmother of Eleanor and Margaret Johnson; loving sister of June Shead, Michael (the late Fran) David, the late Fred (late Audrey) and Patsy Connor all of England. Visitation at Cooney Funeral Home 3918 W Irving Park Road on Friday from 3-7pm. Funeral Saturday, prayers at 9:30am to St. Benedict Church for Mass at 10am. Interment All Saints Cemetery. For information please call 773-588-5850 or visit www.cooneyfuneralhome.com
