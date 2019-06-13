Home

Margaret Ruth Pfeiffer of Carlsbad, CA, formerly of Hinsdale died Wednesday, May 15, at her home. Ms. Pfeiffer, 85, was born September 21, 1933 in Chicago to Charlotte and Otto Pfeiffer. The family moved to Hinsdale in 1935. She worked as a book keeper and was involved in restaurant management for many years. However her real love was caring for children. She helped care for her nieces and nephews as well as many children of families in Hinsdale and the surrounding suburbs. She was loved by many.She was preceded in death by her parents, sister Carol Homerding and nephew Peter Pfeiffer.She is survived by her brother Norman (Mary) Pfeiffer, sister Linda Pfeiffer, nieces Kimberly McDaniel, Laura McDaniel, nephews Daniel Pfeiffer, Richard (Joy) Homerding, Eric (Carol) Pfeiffer, Rodney (Valerie) Homerding and many grand and great grand nieces and nephews. A dinner will be held in her honor at a future date.
