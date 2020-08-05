1/1
Margaret Rita Constant
Park Ridge, IL - Margaret Rita Constant (Margie), 65, died on July 15, 2020 while traveling in Fairbanks, Alaska with her husband and friends. A private funeral service will be held on Saturday, August 8 in Rosendale, New York with her immediate family. Rev. Arlene Dawber will officiate. Margie will be interred alongside her brother, Raymund where she can forever be near the mountains. A memorial service will follow in summer 2021 to celebrate her life with family and friends.

Margie was born on August 2, 1954 in Bethpage, New York to Rita Margaret (Rehl) and Raymund Adrian Galloway. She was the third of four children; her two brothers Raymund and Kevin preceded her in death. She graduated from Bethpage High School in 1972 and worked at Geico Insurance for 15 years before choosing to become a homemaker for her remaining years. Margie married Jon on September 7, 1984. Together, they resided in Syosset, New York until 2019, when they moved to Park Ridge, Illinois, to be closer to their daughter and grandchildren.

Margie was above all a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. Her best moments were spent by the water, whether at the ocean, pool, hot tub, or lake. She enjoyed traveling, hosting holiday celebrations, finding the perfect gift for any occasion, watching wildlife, and spending time with friends at her Hunter Mountain New York home, on Paradise Island, Bahamas, and at Big Cedar Lake, Wisconsin. Margie was an avid photographer and leaves her family with a complete documentation of special moments shared.

Margie leaves to cherish her loving memory her husband of 36 years, Jon Jeffrey Constant, daughter Michelle Rita Baumann, son-in-law George Hunkel Baumann, granddaughter Keira Marie Baumann, grandson Jackson Hunter Baumann, grand puppies Riley and Hershey Baumann, sister Marianne Picard and numerous nieces and nephews.

George J. Moylan Funeral Home Inc., 2053 Route 32, Rosendale, N.Y. is assisting the family with arrangements.

"In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Urban Initiatives at urbaninitiatives.org/get-involved". (www.GJMoylanFuneralHome.com)


Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
8
Funeral service
Funeral services provided by
George J. Moylan Funeral Home - Rosendale
2053 Rte 32
Rosendale, NY 12472
(845) 658-3139
