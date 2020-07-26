Margaret Robinson

Margaret "Peggie" Robinson (nee Crose), age 75, of Evanston IL passed away on July 21st of complications of pancreatic cancer. Peggie, for 54 years the beloved wife of R-Clark Robinson, was for 49 years the principal jewelry designer and goldsmith at Peggie Robinson Designs. Peggie was active in First Presbyterian Church of Evanston, participating in many ministries and holding several offices, including Clerk of Session, elder and deacon. Peggie is survived by her loving sisters Joyce (John) McClements and Roberta (Robert) Ashbaugh as well many nieces and nephews. Interment private with memorial service in 2021. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (pancan.org
) or Memorial Gift Fund at First Presbyterian Church of Evanston IL. Info: www.donnellanfuneral.com
or (847) 675-1990.