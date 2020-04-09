|
Margaret Rose nee Gilch; beloved wife of the late Paul E.; loving mother of Christopher, Gerard (Susan), Mary (Bruce) Hamming, Peggy, Barbara, Greg (Susan), Tim (Peggy), and John (Sandy); cherished grandmother of 23 and great grandmother of 16; fond sister of Marie (late Bruce) Kindgren; also loving aunt and friend of many.
Private Interment at St. Joseph Cemetery was held Thursday, April 9, 2020. A Celebration of Life at St. Tarcissus Church will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations, to Catholic Charities, 721 N. LaSalle Drive, Chicago, IL 60654 appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to COLONIAL-WOJCIECHOWSKI FUNERAL HOME. Info 773-774-0366 or www.colonialfuneral.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 9, 2020