Home

POWERED BY

Services
Colonial Wojciechowski Funeral Home
6250 North Milwaukee Avenue
Chicago, IL 60646
(773) 774-0366
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Rose
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Rose

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margaret Rose Obituary
Margaret Rose nee Gilch; beloved wife of the late Paul E.; loving mother of Christopher, Gerard (Susan), Mary (Bruce) Hamming, Peggy, Barbara, Greg (Susan), Tim (Peggy), and John (Sandy); cherished grandmother of 23 and great grandmother of 16; fond sister of Marie (late Bruce) Kindgren; also loving aunt and friend of many.

Private Interment at St. Joseph Cemetery was held Thursday, April 9, 2020. A Celebration of Life at St. Tarcissus Church will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations, to Catholic Charities, 721 N. LaSalle Drive, Chicago, IL 60654 appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to COLONIAL-WOJCIECHOWSKI FUNERAL HOME. Info 773-774-0366 or www.colonialfuneral.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -