1/1
Margaret Rose Gustafson
1921 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Margaret Rose (Dahlberg) Gustafson was promoted to glory on November 14, 2020 at the age of 98. Margaret was born on December 12, 1921 to the late William and Rose Dahlberg. She met the love of her life, Walter Gustafson, when she was 16. They were married on July 3, 1941 and were blessed with 64 years together. Margaret and Wally welcomed 4 children into their family; Janet (Dwight) Britton, Karen (James) Queen, Lynn (Robert) Hill and Charles (Kathy). Margaret loved her 13 grandchildren and 27 great grandchildren. Margaret's passions in life were her family, Edgewater Baptist Church where she was a member of the choir and women's ministries, volunteering at the Covenant Home in Chicago, serving on the mail team at Willow Creek in Barrington and the Chicago Cubs. Many family members and friend's preceded Margaret in death, her parents, her husband Walter, her daughter Lynn, her baby son Chipper, her twin sister Melba Stark, sister Flora Larson, brother Fred Dahlberg and a host of loved ones. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be a memorial service planned and announced when we can safely gather. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts can be made to the Edgewater Baptist Church in Chicago.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune from Nov. 19 to Nov. 22, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved