Margaret Rose (Dahlberg) Gustafson was promoted to glory on November 14, 2020 at the age of 98. Margaret was born on December 12, 1921 to the late William and Rose Dahlberg. She met the love of her life, Walter Gustafson, when she was 16. They were married on July 3, 1941 and were blessed with 64 years together. Margaret and Wally welcomed 4 children into their family; Janet (Dwight) Britton, Karen (James) Queen, Lynn (Robert) Hill and Charles (Kathy). Margaret loved her 13 grandchildren and 27 great grandchildren. Margaret's passions in life were her family, Edgewater Baptist Church where she was a member of the choir and women's ministries, volunteering at the Covenant Home in Chicago, serving on the mail team at Willow Creek in Barrington and the Chicago Cubs. Many family members and friend's preceded Margaret in death, her parents, her husband Walter, her daughter Lynn, her baby son Chipper, her twin sister Melba Stark, sister Flora Larson, brother Fred Dahlberg and a host of loved ones. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be a memorial service planned and announced when we can safely gather. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts can be made to the Edgewater Baptist Church in Chicago.





