Margaret Rose Lorr (nee Ahern), June 19, 1936 – August 14, 2019. Beloved wife of James D Lorr. Loving daughter of the late Hugh J Ahern and Bernice Kerwin Ahern. Loving Mother of Cathy (Eric) Hasenberg, Margaret (Mike) Lange, Mary (Martin) Gadek , Rose (Eric) Smyth, James, Michael (Dawn) Lorr, Robert (Nadia) Lorr and Donald (Elizabeth Giffin) Lorr; cherished grandmother of Tony, Melissa (Austin) Davies, Andy, Nicole, Michael, Margaret, Matthew, Erica, Kelly, Maria, Nicholas, Ronin, Daniel, Isabella, Luke, Francesca and Maude; great grandmother of Timothy and Olivia; dear sister of the late Hugh (Mary Kay), the late Jack (Marilyn), the late William (Helen), James (Sheila), Tom (Carole), Frank (friend, Kay) and cherished sister-in-law of Robert (the late Marion) and John (Barbara); fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Tuesday August 20 at 9:15AM until time of Mass 10:30 AM at Holy Cross Church, 724 Elder Lane, Deerfield, IL. Interment private. Memorials to St. Malachy School – www.stmalachychicago.com. For info or directions please contact Kelley & Spalding Funeral Home at 847-831-4260 or www.kelleyspaldingfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 18, 2019