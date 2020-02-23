|
|
Margaret R. Parcells passed away peacefully, January 19, 2020 at 4:23 AM, surrounded by her loving family. She was 89. Born August 23, 1930, to Murdo and Margaret Ross, Margy was raised in Kenilworth, IL, attended Joseph Sears School, New Trier High School, Purdue University and the University of Iowa, from which she graduated in 1952. That same year she married her high school sweetheart, Bruce Marsh. While raising three children, she also pursued three favorite hobbies: tennis, jogging, and politics, the latter of which she turned into a career "by complete accident." As a campaign volunteer, she became recognized for her communication and organizational skills, strong work ethic and tireless energy, resulting ultimately in her being drafted to run for local elective office. She was elected Northfield Township Clerk, 1976, Northfield Township Supervisor, 1981, and State Representative, 57th District, 1984. Among the many causes she championed in the Illinois General Assembly, animal rights, reproductive rights, and fiscal responsibility were some of the closest to her heart. A strong proponent of term limits, she voluntarily stepped down in 1994, having never lost an election, declining to run for another term. She was then appointed Deputy Auditor General of the State of Illinois, serving in that office until her retirement in 1998. A natural public servant, with a passion for serving locally, she was involved with numerous local organizations, including many years of service as a Trustee of the Village of Northfield, in which role she served concurrently with her service in the General Assembly. Margy was relentlessly energetic and upbeat, with a light-up-the-room smile, behind which lay genuine kindness and care for all who came within the circle of her warmth, including her many dogs, on whom she joyfully doted. She is survived by her children and their spouses, Marilyn Marsh (Jay Elwood), Bob Marsh (Debbie Winchester), and Greg Marsh (Jennifer Welsh), and her beloved grandchildren, Augie and Natalie Marsh. A memorial service will be held June 18, 2020, 3:00 PM, at Kenilworth Union Church, Kenilworth, Illinois. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to PAWS of Chicago, one of Margy's favorite charities. https://my.pawschicago.org/Margy-Parcells/Donate
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 23, 2020