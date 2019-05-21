|
Died May 15,2019 at the age of 92. She is preceded in death by her husband James Rottman and a daughter Mary (Mark) nee Uscian. She is survived by Mark (Ann); Jim (DeDe); Marcia (Philip) nee Grear; Jean (Joe) nee Galiardo, Joan (Tom) nee Van Den Bosch, Matthew (Linda) 15 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren. We thank mom for showing us how to live life out loud. She had the voice of an angel, was known as "bet a dime Marge" when playing poker, and could be gloriously inappropriate. Every day with her was a gift. Please join us in celebrating mom's life on Sunday May 26th from noon until 5:00 p.m. at the home of Jim and DeDe Rottman. Please contact Jim at [email protected] . Arrangements by Cooney Funeral Home 773-588-5850
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 21, 2019