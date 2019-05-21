Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cooney Funeral Homes
3918 West Irving Park Road
Chicago, IL 60618
773-588-5850
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Rottman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Rottman

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Margaret Rottman Obituary
Died May 15,2019 at the age of 92. She is preceded in death by her husband James Rottman and a daughter Mary (Mark) nee Uscian. She is survived by Mark (Ann); Jim (DeDe); Marcia (Philip) nee Grear; Jean (Joe) nee Galiardo, Joan (Tom) nee Van Den Bosch, Matthew (Linda) 15 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren. We thank mom for showing us how to live life out loud. She had the voice of an angel, was known as "bet a dime Marge" when playing poker, and could be gloriously inappropriate. Every day with her was a gift. Please join us in celebrating mom's life on Sunday May 26th from noon until 5:00 p.m. at the home of Jim and DeDe Rottman. Please contact Jim at [email protected] . Arrangements by Cooney Funeral Home 773-588-5850
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now