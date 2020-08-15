1/1
Margaret S. Walsh
Margaret "Mickey" Walsh, nee Sheridan Age 87. Beloved wife of the late Thomas J. Walsh; Loving mother of Kathleen (James) Herbert, Patricia (John) Trahey, Thomas (Cheryl) Walsh, Peggy (Douglas) Paluch, Terrence (Christina) Walsh; Proud Grandmother of James (Adriana), Michael (Shannon), Megan (Christopher), Bridget, Laura (Lane), Jack, Thomas (Gina), Amanda (Taylor), Alison, Douglas (Isaeika), Daniel (Kelliann), Kevin (Marissa), Robert, Elizabeth (Kyle), Jane, Charles, Colin, and Mary Kate; Adoring great-grandmother of Logan, Keagan, Kendall, Jackson, Fiona, Sean, Dylan, Declan, Gabriel, Joshua, Caroline, Keegan, Addison, Brady, Thomas, and Emmett; Dear sister of the late Marianne Ward nee Sheridan and the late Joan Dewane nee Sheridan; Aunt and friend to many. Cherished member of the Spirit and Song Group of St. Michael Parish. Dedicated Volunteer to the Service of St. Vincent DePaul and the Shepherd's Table. Eucharistic Minister to the homebound and hospitalized. There will be a Memorial Service on Friday, August 21st, 2020 At 10:30am at St. Michael Church in Orland Park. Due to the Covid Pandemic restrictions, the service will be private for the family. In Memoriam, Contributions can be made to St. Vincent DePaul www.stvincentdepaul.net/give


Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 15, 2020.
August 14, 2020
I had a nice long talk with Mickey last week. To say I’m shocked is beyond belief. Mickey was a sweet neighbor for thirty three years. She definitely will be missed. God bless her family at this time of grief..
Carole Roberts
Neighbor
August 14, 2020
Mickey was our friend and neighbor for 33 years. We always enjoyed her company whether inside our homes, at a restaurant or outdoors. Her fun nature, warmth and generosity made each gathering very special.She adored her family, embraced her faith and gave of herself continually.We will remember a special lady, a faithful friend, a generous neighbor and exemplary Christian. Our deepest sympathy to all of her family.
Kathy Shannon
Friend
