Margaret "Mickey" Walsh, nee Sheridan Age 87. Beloved wife of the late Thomas J. Walsh; Loving mother of Kathleen (James) Herbert, Patricia (John) Trahey, Thomas (Cheryl) Walsh, Peggy (Douglas) Paluch, Terrence (Christina) Walsh; Proud Grandmother of James (Adriana), Michael (Shannon), Megan (Christopher), Bridget, Laura (Lane), Jack, Thomas (Gina), Amanda (Taylor), Alison, Douglas (Isaeika), Daniel (Kelliann), Kevin (Marissa), Robert, Elizabeth (Kyle), Jane, Charles, Colin, and Mary Kate; Adoring great-grandmother of Logan, Keagan, Kendall, Jackson, Fiona, Sean, Dylan, Declan, Gabriel, Joshua, Caroline, Keegan, Addison, Brady, Thomas, and Emmett; Dear sister of the late Marianne Ward nee Sheridan and the late Joan Dewane nee Sheridan; Aunt and friend to many. Cherished member of the Spirit and Song Group of St. Michael Parish. Dedicated Volunteer to the Service of St. Vincent DePaul and the Shepherd's Table. Eucharistic Minister to the homebound and hospitalized. There will be a Memorial Service on Friday, August 21st, 2020 At 10:30am at St. Michael Church in Orland Park. Due to the Covid Pandemic restrictions, the service will be private for the family. In Memoriam, Contributions can be made to St. Vincent DePaul www.stvincentdepaul.net/give