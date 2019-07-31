|
Margaret "Peggy" Schultz (nee Hennebry) of LaGrange Park; beloved wife of Jan for 44 years; loving mother of the late Brian, Peter (Lauren), and Claire (Trent) Warren; dear grandmother of Ellie and Joe Warren, and Mary, Bobby, and Margaret Schultz; daughter of Shirley and the late Robert Hennebry; sister of Dan (Pam) and Bridget Hennebry; aunt and friend of many. Visitation 3 to 9pm Friday, August 2 at Hallowell & James Funeral Home, 1025 W. 55th St., Countryside. Family and friends to gather Saturday, August 3 at St. Francis Xavier Church, 124 N. Spring Ave., LaGrange for Mass at 10am. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Memorial donations in Peggy's honor given to Misericordia are appreciated. Funeral Info: 708-352-6500 or hjfunerals.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from July 31 to Aug. 2, 2019