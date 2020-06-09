Margaret Agnes Sweeney, age 93, of Aurora, IL formerly of Chicago and Oak Lawn, IL. died peacefully with her family at her side at Bickford of Aurora, IL. She was born May 19, 1927 in Chicago, IL the daughter of the late Martin F and Margaret Ellen nee Rattigan Flaherty.
She was a former member of St Linus Catholic Church in Oak Lawn, IL. She was active for many years in the Ladies of the Sacred Heart at St Thomas More in Chicago and St Linus Catholic Church in Oak Lawn, IL.
Survivors include two daughters Maureen (Michael) Bowers, Arlene (Stephen) Sweeney-Schmidt; five grandchildren Michael T Bowers, Maggie Karns, Chad Matthews, Yasmine Sweeney-Schmidt, Christopher Schmidt; five great grandchildren Owen, Cameron, Jordynn, Wynnter and Skylar. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Thomas R Sweeney, CPD, daughter Margaret Mary Nangia, granddaughter Meghan Ann Bowers, two sisters Winifred Nee and Mary Connolly.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions private family visitation and Mass of Christian Burial will take place. Interment will take place at St Mary Cemetery in Evergreen Park, IL.
Memorials may be directed to Catholic Charities 314 North Lake Street, Aurora, IL, 60506.
For additional information 630/554-3888 or dunnfamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 9, 2020.